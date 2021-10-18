Lawyer for teen shot by Pawtucket officer plans to sue for damages

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A lawyer representing three teenage boys plans to file a civil suit against the city of Pawtucket, the Pawtucket Police Department and one of its officers over an incident in West Greenwich back in June.

Attorney James Howe confirmed to 12 News he’s filed a notice of claim on behalf of his three clients, one of whom was shot in the arm during the encounter with Officer Daniel Dolan.

The lawsuit seeks damages for medical expenses, personal and emotional injury, loss of earnings and earnings capacity, and pain and suffering, according to Howe.

The incident took place the evening of June 23 outside a pizzeria on Nooseneck Hill Road. Dolan, who at the time was off-duty, wearing street clothes and driving his personal pickup truck, said he saw the teens’ car speeding on the highway and followed it, thinking it may be fleeing from a crime, according to the police report obtained by 12 News.

Both vehicles pulled into the pizzeria’s parking lot where Dolan got out of his truck, took out his badge and stepped in front of the car, the report said. Unsure of what was happening, Howe said his clients backed up and tried to drive off, which is when Dolan fired one shot at the car.

Dolan’s attorney said his client was acting in the interest of public safety, though the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office investigated the incident and determined the shooting was not justified.

Dolan was later charged with felony assault and discharging a firearm in a crime of violence. After pleading not guilty, he was released on $25,000 bail and ordered to surrender his firearms and have no contact with the three teenagers.