Lawyer for cold case murder suspect seeks dismissal of charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man charged last year in connection with a 30-year-old cold case could soon have those charges dropped, according to a spokesperson with the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.

That spokesperson tells Eyewitness News the defense lawyer for Joao Monteiro filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Monteiro, 59, was arrested by Pawtucket police last July in connection with the January 1988 death of 10-year-old Christine Cole. The Pawtucket girl went missing after leaving her West Avenue home to pick up groceries. Her body was found nearly two months later on the beach at Conimicut Point Park in Warwick.

Police believe Monteiro was unknown to Cole but said he lived in the apartment above the market where the girl was last seen. DNA testing led investigators to him.

In 2018, Pawtucket Det. Susan Cormier spearheaded a project to print a deck of cards with the faces of cold case victims on each card. She and other detectives hoped the cards would draw interest in the cases and uncover new leads.

Cole is the queen of hearts. Monteiro’s arrest was the first connected to the featured cold cases.

Last July, Monteiro was released after prosecutors withdrew their objection to his bail, saying that based on the evidence in the case, the state “could not reasonably press its request that the defendant be held without bail.” Monteiro then left Rhode Island to move in with family in Massachusetts.

Monteiro has denied any involvement in Cole’s murder.

The attorney general’s office declined to comment further pending a hearing for the new motion on Tuesday.

A member of the Cole family told Eyewitness News they have no comment at this time.