Late police officer’s son accused of pension fund theft

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — The son of a late Central Falls police officer has been charged with fraudulently continuing to receive his father’s pension fund payments in his mother’s name, according to police.

Raymond Haskell Jr. is accused of receiving his mother’s widow’s fund pension payments on her behalf, even though she passed away in May 2014.

The discrepancy was first discovered during an audit of the city’s retired police officers and firefighters’ pensions last July, following the passage of a new state law requiring public safety pension plans to join the state’s retirement system.

In October 2019, police said the city received a form that was allegedly signed by Laura Haskell, indicating she was still alive and able to receive the pension fund payments.

After tracing the fraudulent payments back to Haskell Jr., police believe he has fraudulently received $63,479.28 from the city in his mother’s name since June 2014.

Police said Haskell Jr., an attorney, turned himself in Thursday morning. He’s facing multiple felony charges, including obtaining money under false pretenses, identity fraud and forgery. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of giving false documents to a public official.