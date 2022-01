PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was transported to the hospital after being shot in Pawtucket Sunday night, according to police.

Officials responded to the corner of Carnation Street and Broadway around 7:45 p.m. and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

His condition is unknown at this time.

A neighbor told 12 News he heard a bang and saw a car that appeared to have a backseat window smashed.

The incident remains under investigation.