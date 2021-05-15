One person dead in Pawtucket shooting

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was shot and killed on Randall Street in Pawtucket on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

It happened around 1:45 p.m.

The victim was found inside a vehicle with several gunshots, according to police. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Councilwoman Melissa Darosa, who personally knew the victim said he is in his early twenties and an only child.

She said all the gun violence is exhausting and too many lives have been lost to guns.

“It does not matter what side of town you’re from or what side of town you’re on or where the violence takes place, the gun violence is traumatizing everyone every where, in every city, in every community, and we have to take a stance to prevent anything from happening further,” Darosa said.

Police said the shooting appears to have been a targeted incident and is under investigation.

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated when more information becomes available.