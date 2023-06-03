LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Kirkbrae Country Club will not be able to host weddings or any large-scale indoor events until October after a fire damaged the venue nearly two weeks ago.

“This has been a stressful and traumatic event for everyone involved, including our members, staff and event guests,” said Kirkbrae C.O.O. and Director of Golf Mike Bradshaw. “As we continue to assess the damage to the clubhouse, we have come to the realization that we cannot safely guarantee the award-winning Kirkbrae experience to weddings and large-scale indoor events scheduled here at the club through September 30, 2023.”

The country club said they are working hard to find comparable venues for all weddings scheduled through July 31st.

A spokesperson for Kirkbrae Country Club said those who had weddings scheduled from August 1st to September 30th will get a refund on all deposits and payments and receive complimentary guidance through the transition process.

Kirkbrae’s clubhouse was built in 2000, renovated in 2008 and renovated again in 2020, according to Kirkbrae President Lou Rotella.