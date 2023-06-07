LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Kirkbrae Country Club will not be able to host weddings and other large-scale indoor events until at least October after a fire ripped through the venue last month.

The club is working to find comparable venues for all of the weddings that were scheduled through July 31, according to Chief Operating Officer Mike Bradshaw.

For weddings scheduled from Aug. 1 through Sept. 30, the club will refund all deposits and payments.

The club has scheduled a media availability for noon Wednesday to give an update on their situation.

12 News plans to stream the event live right here on WPRI.com.