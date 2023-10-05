LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Kirkbrae Country Club is officially hosting events again in its ballroom after a fire ripped through the venue earlier this year.

The club made the announcement Wednesday night on Instagram.

On May 22, crews responded to the Lincoln golf wedding venue and found smoke and flames coming from the roof.

Crews were able to knock down the fire but there was a lot of extensive water and smoke damage.

Many weddings and events were relocated or canceled.

The fire appears to have started near the kitchen’s loading area, though the exact cause remains under investigation.