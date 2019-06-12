Hasbro sleep study tech charged with child porn possession

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A hospital technician who assisted in sleep studies for children has been charged with possessing child pornography and transferring child pornography.

David Lavoie, 52, of Johnston, has worked as a pediatric sleep technologist at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence for the past seven years, according to Maj. Timothy Sanzi of the Rhode Island State Police. There’s no indication of any inappropriate behavior involving children at the hospital, Maj. Sanzi said.

Police said the investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) found child pornography files were being traded online from Lavoie’s Internet connection. The Rhode Island Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force went to Lavoie’s home Wednesday and executed a search warrant, reportedly finding child pornography on digital media.

Lavoie was arraigned Wednesday at Third Division District Court, and was released on $10,000 personal recognizance bail. He’s been ordered to have no contact with minors, and to make only limited use of the Internet.

Hasbro Children’s Hospital released the following statement about Lavoie’s arrest:

” Hasbro Children’s Hospital is deeply concerned by the charges brought against one of our employees. Upon notification of the incident, the employee was immediately put on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the State Police investigation. Hasbro Children’s Hospital is cooperating with the State Police investigation. “ Hasbro Children’s Hospital Statement

The hospital said all parents of children under the age of 16 are required to stay with their children during a sleep study and all sleep studies are videotaped and reviewed by another staff member in at the hospital.

Anyone with further information about the case is encouraged to contact the State Police’s task force at (401) 921-1170.

If a person is found guilty of possessing child pornography, they could face a fine up to $5,000, up to five years prison, or both. A conviction of transferring child pornography could carry a fine up to $5,000, up to fifteen years prison, or both.