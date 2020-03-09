K9 nabs Twin River carjacking suspect after chase

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A man who police say carjacked a woman at knifepoint then led police on a brief foot chase is due in court Monday.

Lincoln police said a Johnston woman was leaving Twin River around 11:15 p.m. Friday when a man – since identified as Jeremy Touch, 28, of Providence – got in the passenger side of her vehicle. The woman told police the man held a knife to her side and threatened to kill her if she did not give over her cell phone and vehicle.

About two hours later, Providence police located the vehicle. However, when officers tried to pull it over, police said Touch got out and ran. A Providence K9 unit arrested him a short time later.

Police said Touch facing several charges in both Lincoln and Providence, including felony robbery, and is due to be arraigned Monday morning in Kent County District Court.