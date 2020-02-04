Charges dropped against suspect in Pawtucket cold case murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man arrested last year in the 1988 murder of a Pawtucket girl is no longer facing charges.

In a hearing at Providence District Court Tuesday morning, the charges against Joao Monteiro were dismissed after his defense lawyer, William Devine, filed a motion to dismiss the case last week.

Devine says it is a dismissal without prejudice so there’s no statute of limitations. Monteiro could be charged in this case again if new evidence surfaces.

Monteiro, 59, of Central Falls, was arrested by Pawtucket police last July in connection with the death of 10-year-old Christine Cole, of Pawtucket.

She went missing after leaving her West Avenue home to pick up groceries and her body was found nearly two months later on the beach at Conimicut Point Park in Warwick.

DNA testing led police to Monteiro but he was released on bail 24-hours after his arrest since prosecutors said the evidence was not sufficient enough to hold him.

Last week, the AG’s office announced it would not bring Monteiro’s case to the Grand Jury because the evidence does not rule out other suspects.

“We are very respectful of their decision,” Detective Sgt. Christopher LeFort said. “We are going to continue to work the case and work with the attorney general’s office and hopefully then we can get this case solved.”

Monteiro lost his job at Cintas he had for 13-years when he was arrested and moved in with his sister in Massachusetts. Devine did not say if he had plans to come back to Rhode Island now his case has been thrown out.