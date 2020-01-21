1  of  2
Judge grants bail to Woonsocket pipe-bomb suspect

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man accused of leaving a suspected pipe bomb behind after moving out of his Woonsocket apartment was arraigned Tuesday on what the judge referred to as a “very serious” charge.

No plea was entered for Jan Carlos Martinez-Lopez, 22, who faces a single count of placing explosives.

The Morin Heights housing complex was evacuated last Thursday after Woonsocket Housing Authority employees entered his unit and discovered the device in a second-floor bedroom. Police said Martinez-Lopez was scheduled to be evicted the following day but had vacated the apartment prior to the bomb being found.

The device wasn’t set up as a booby trap, according to police, but officials said it had a wick and contained gun powder.

In court Tuesday, it was revealed that Martinez-Lopez turned himself in after seeing posts about the device on social media.

The judge set bail at $5,000 with surety but it’s unclear at this time whether Martinez-Lopez was able to post the payment to be released. He’s due back in court on April 16 and was ordered to stay away from Morin Heights.

