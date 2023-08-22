LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic is backed up for miles on Route 146 South after a tractor-trailer jackknifed during the Tuesday evening commute.

The truck initially blocked all travel lanes on Route 146 South near the Wilbur Road overpass, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. RIDOT said one lane has since been reopened.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

12 News reached out to Rhode Island State Police for more information but has not yet heard back.