WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Sharon Knettell was shocked to learn that someone had thrown a rock through the Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary‘s front window over the weekend.

“I started to cry. It’s heartbreaking,” said Knettell, who’s volunteered at the animal shelter for more than three decades. “I can’t imagine anybody doing something like that … Who would have thought someone would smash a window at a shelter?”

It appears the rock was thrown through the shelter’s window by someone early Sunday morning, leaving shattered glass all over the floor.

Thankfully, none of the roaming cats were injured or escaped, according to the shelter. But the damage has created a financial headache for the non-profit organization, which relies solely on donations.

Knettell said the rock, which appears to be a piece of asphalt, not only damaged the window, but also the floor tile and a nearby computer monitor.

“Why would you want to do that?” she asked. “Is it something the shelter has done to you and you have beef with the shelter? We don’t understand.”

Despite the damage, Knettell said the shelter will continue to do what it does best: care for and help cats find their forever homes.

“The cats keep coming and it’s kitten season,” she said.

12 News reached out to the Woonsocket Police Department for more information but has not yet heard back. The shelter is encouraging anyone with information to call the department at (401) 766-1212.