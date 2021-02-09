‘It was like a flamethrower’: Survivor of Woonsocket fire recalls intense moments

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A man who survived a triple-decker fire in Woonsocket last week shared his story of what happened that night with 12 News.

David Trembley said it was a propane heater that sparked the flames at the Robinson Street residence. After turning it on, he said he heard a leak coming from the hose.

Minutes later, it grew into a ball of fire.

“I tried to smother the fire with a blanket but it didn’t work, so I opened the door right away and tried to throw it out onto the porch,” Trembley recalled. “It made it out there but then the hose and the tank got caught on the railing. Once it melted the hose off, it was like a flamethrower.”

The American Red Cross is assisting the six people who were displaced by the fire.

No official word has been released how the fire started.