‘It was a very scary few days’: Woonsocket crash victim recovering; parents thankful for support

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ It was about two weeks ago, when Gloria and Mark Tanguay got the scariest phone call of their life.

Their beloved daughter Kimberly was involved in a crash. She was the passenger on a motorcycle and was seriously injured.

The driver of the motorcycle passed away.

“It was a very scary few days,” Gloria said.

To make matters worse, they couldn’t visit their daughter in the hospital because of the restrictions due to COVID-19.

“Even right after the accident, when we got the call, of course we wanted to go to the hospital. They were like ‘you can come, but you can’t see her, you can’t go in,'” Gloria explained.

Thankfully, the couple tells Eyewitness News their daughter is on the road to recovery.

Though it will be a long one, after undergoing two emergency surgeries.

“The Rhode Island Hospital Trauma Center basically saved her life,” Mark said.

After those surgeries, she was able to FaceTime with her parents. It was the first time her family had felt relief since they heard the news.

“Lot’s of broken bones, but after two days, they got her back together,” Gloria said.

Kimberly is expected to be out of work for a while. To help cover her medical costs, Kimberly’s friend set up a GoFundMe page. So far, it’s raised more than $23,000.

Kimberly’s parents said their daughter is a ray of sunshine that loves to have fun.

“She loves to work out and see live music, she’s a big, big Patriots fan,” Mark said.

Kimberly, according to Mark, is a huge fan of former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, and joked that the thought of him will keep her going.

Mark and Gloria said they have been overwhelmed by the support they’ve received from the community.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child, well it takes a village to mend one, and that’s what we’ve got going on now,” Mark said. “So many people are jumping in doing what they can, offering their help, and it’s just been amazing.”

This Saturday is Kimberly’s 28th birthday. Her parents said while she is still recovering, they’re thankful that she is still alive to celebrate it.