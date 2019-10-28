Youth football coach denies spying allegations after team disqualified from playoffs

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The coach of a Pawtucket youth football team recently disqualified from playoffs due to allegations of recording another team says his team did nothing wrong.

Monty Valles, the coach of the Pawtucket Oakwood Raiders, said the president of Rhode Island Preteen Football and Cheerleading informed him that his team was suspended and would not have the opportunity to compete for the championship.

Valles said it stems from a game between North Providence and Chariho which he and some of his players attended in the stands. A few days later, he said he was informed about a complaint from North Providence parents that Raider players were acting up and recording the game – which is against the league’s bylaws.

Valles denies any wrongdoing and maintains his team was suspended without any proof.

“No evidence, no proof, no truth. Just hearsay from some random parents of a team that we were scheduled to play this upcoming Sunday. Clearly, this is a calculated effort to keep our kids out of the running for a state title,” Valles said in a Facebook post.

Eyewitness News reached out to RIPTF and received the following statement: