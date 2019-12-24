Investigators: Pawtucket house fire caused by child playing with lighter

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Three people were transported to the hospital following a fire at a Pawtucket home on Christmas Eve, according to Pawtucket Fire Captain Thomas Lang.

Lang tells Eyewitness News crews responded to the home, located on Forest Avenue, around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and found heavy, black smoke billowing from the roof.

The home was completely destroyed and, according to Lang, three people who were inside the home at the time were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burns to their hands and feet.

A neighbor, Greg Jones shares this photo with us of a car behind the home, heavily damaged from the fire. He says he say the flames shoot out of one first floor window, and then quickly spread to 2 others and the backyard. pic.twitter.com/Wcsrgs4mU9 — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) December 24, 2019

During the investigation, Lang said firefighters learned a child who lived in the home may have accidentally caused the fire while playing with a lighter in one of the bedrooms.

While crews tried to save the family’s Christmas presents, they were unsuccessful.

In total, six people are now displaced the day before Christmas. The American Red Cross is helping the family find housing in the meantime.