PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Prospect Street on Saturday night.

At approximately, 6:00 p.m., police responded to the area of Prospect at Division Street for a report of shots fired. The department says a vehicle with four people inside had been shot at by another vehicle traveling down the road.

Police say two people inside the vehicle involved in the shooting had fled the area on foot. One of them ran to a nearby business asking for help. They were both later brought to an area hospital.

The other two people in the vehicle attempted to drive themselves to the hospital but stopped on the highway. After being found, they were also brought to the hospital.

Police have identified three of the victims as a 26-year-old male, a 24-year-old male, and a 21-year-old female. All of them sustained non-life-threatening injuries.