Inter-city bus service to link Woonsocket with Providence, Worcester

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — While a private rail service linking Woonsocket with two nearby cities may still be a ways off, Boston Surface Railroad Company (BSRC) announced Monday an inter-city bus service will be up and running by February 2020.

BSRC President Vincent Bono says the fleet of five motor coaches will run from Woonsocket to Providence and Worcester, Mass.

Bono says tickets will be available on the BSRC website as early as January. To start, Bono says there will be seven round trips from Woonsocket and four round trips from Worcester daily.

The buses will serve as a backup service to rail service, which Bono says is coming 12 to 16 months after buses are up and running.

“Inclement weather and issues happen, so we want to be able to back up the service and get people home safely,” Bono said.

As for the wait for rail service, Bono says while the company was founded in 2013, BSRC did not receive operational authority until 2016 and that the company was “doing pretty well in terms of time schedule.”

“The MBTA’s shortest route, which is really just adding stops to an existing route, the Fairmount line, took the T nine years,” Bono said.

According to the company’s website, ” The Boston Surface Railroad Company (“BSRC”) was founded in 2012 to provide metropolitan New England with a privately owned and operated rail service along underserved, high-traffic commuter routes that lack a convenient and affordable alternative to travel by car or bus.”

Bono told Eyewitness News the total price tag for the project is about $6 million, and about $1.8 million has been spent so far.

He acknowledged the company has had some hurdles financially and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on October 6.

“That actually puts us in stronger financial shape, although we’re not discharging any debt, we’re not not paying anybody. We filed purely to protect our rights under our 15-year lease in this building,” Bono said of the station at Depot Square.

Bono told Eyewitness News the filing is in an automatic stay period but added a plan should be published and voted on within the next 30 to 90 days.

Bono says BSRC is still hoping to run a test train in late 2020 or early 2021. He says once that happens, passenger service could start three to six months later.