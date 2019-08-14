‘We are in this fight for the long haul’: Protestors return to Wyatt Detention Facility

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people returned to the Wyatt Detention Facility Wednesday night to once again protest the prison’s partnership with immigration officials.

The prison has been under scrutiny for months after entering an agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to house detainees while they await trial. At last check, approximately 139 federal immigration detainees are currently being housed at Wyatt.

The protesters – who are part of a Jewish youth movement called “Never Again” – lined up outside the facility, holding hands and blocking off the entrance to the building.

“Time to shut this place down,” one person just said.

It appears they are once again blocking entrances at the Wyatt Detention Center. Some say they are ready to be arrested. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/z9wBRh5GSr — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) August 15, 2019

This isn’t the first protest the group has held outside the facility. More than 200 people showed up last month, leading to the arrest of 18 people for blocking vehicles that were trying to access the facility. Among those arrested was Aaron Regunberg, a former state representative and lieutenant governor candidate.

Regunberg – who organized both protests – said they’re willing to do whatever it takes to get their message across.

“We’re back here again a month later from the last demonstration because we want to make it very clear: We are in this fight for the long haul,” he said. “We are not going to accept state silence, violence against our immigrant families and we are not going to allow local Rhode Island institutions like the Wyatt Detention Facility to continue partnering with ICE and perpetuating that violence.”

Several protesters expressed concern about the conditions the detainees are being kept in. A spokesperson from Wyatt tells Eyewitness News the conditions inside the facility are up to standard.

“As numerous audits and reviews show, Wyatt has been subjected to constant scrutiny and oversight and has been found to be operating well — providing safe, clean, and humanitarian conditions for its staff and detainees,” a spokesperson for the facility said in a statement. “The primary mission of the Wyatt is to securely and humanely house detainees sent to the facility by referring partner agencies including the USMS, ICE and the United States Navy. The Wyatt plays no role in the policies of the federal government.”