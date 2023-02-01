WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Woonsocket woman accused of killing her own father earlier this week claimed she “had to do it,” according to court documents.

Jennifer Pamula, 38, has been charged with first-degree domestic murder in the death of 70-year-old Joseph Pamula.

Court documents reveal Jennifer’s twin sister called for help after waking up from a nap and finding their father lying on the floor with “a large pair of garden shears sticking out of his neck.”

Officers who responded to the Cato Street home Monday found Jennifer in the living room covered in blood, according to court documents.

Court documents state that, when one of the officers asked if she was OK, Jennifer reportedly uttered, “I had to do it.”

Jennifer was transported to Landmark Medical Center for evaluation.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates tells 12 News officers had responded to the home several times in the past.

“There were several minor incidents between them … disagreements over family issues,” he said. “But none of those issues rose to the level where anyone was assaulted or was violent.”

Officers later learned from Jennifer’s twin that her dad and sister got into a heated argument over “selling the house and getting rid of 12 cats,” according to court documents.

Jennifer was arraigned from her hospital bed Wednesday and ordered held without bail.

Oates said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.