LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A tractor-trailer tipped over Thursday afternoon in an I-295 off-ramp in Lincoln.

The crash took place just before 12:30 p.m. on northbound Exit 18B to Route 146 North, causing the ramp to become blocked.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.

Crash, Exit Ramp blocked on I-295 NB at Exit 18B (Rte. 146 North – Woonsocket) in Lincoln — RIDOTNews (@RIDOTNews) December 3, 2020

12 News has calls out for more information. Check back for updates.