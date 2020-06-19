Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at 6:30
CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Reopening Info    • 12 Responds    • Community Focus    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Reopening Info
•  12 Responds
•  Community Focus
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Hundreds of free masks handed out to Central Falls residents

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //
What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of masks were handed out for free in Central Falls Friday morning, which is one of the areas being hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic in Rhode Island.

The masks were distributed at Central Falls High School during the usual meal distribution for students.

“Regardless of what’s happening, we’re resilient,” Director of Enrichment Opportunities at Central Falls School District Tatiana Baena said. “We’re looking for ways to move forward to contain the spread of the virus.”

Local Initiatives Suport Corporation is working alongside communities for people in distributing more than 120,000 masks to Pawtucket and Central Falls residents.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com