Hundreds of free masks handed out to Central Falls residents

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of masks were handed out for free in Central Falls Friday morning, which is one of the areas being hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic in Rhode Island.

The masks were distributed at Central Falls High School during the usual meal distribution for students.

“Regardless of what’s happening, we’re resilient,” Director of Enrichment Opportunities at Central Falls School District Tatiana Baena said. “We’re looking for ways to move forward to contain the spread of the virus.”

Local Initiatives Suport Corporation is working alongside communities for people in distributing more than 120,000 masks to Pawtucket and Central Falls residents.