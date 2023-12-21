CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a data breach at Wyatt Detention Facility exposed certain personal, financial and medical information from hundreds of people.

The Central Falls facility released a statement Thursday saying it “quickly took steps to minimize the impact” after its computer system was infected by a virus on Nov. 2.

As of right now, the center has identified at least 1,454 detainees, 438 current and former staff members, and 92 outside vendors who were affected.

Those affected are now being notified and offered free credit monitoring.

“The Facility regrets any concern this incident may have caused, and we are committed to helping minimize any possible impact,” the statement continued.

The FBI is investigating the breach, according to the facility, which also said it’s working with a forensic security expert to review how it happened.