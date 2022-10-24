CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after skeletal remains were found Monday at a construction site in Central Falls.

The remains were found by a construction worker around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Broad and Sheridan streets.

“I put the machine in the hole and started doing the grating, I saw body parts coming out of the bucket. I called the police,” Carlos Silva recalled. “I’ve been in that area, but I wasn’t deep enough for the foundation. So I put the machine down the hole to grate it up, that’s when I start catching the pieces.”

Detectives and the state medical examiner determined the remains are human, according to Central Falls Police Maj. Christopher Reed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.