Human remains found alongside I-95 identified as missing Pawtucket man

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Island State Police have identified the bones found in a wooded area off I-95 in February as a Pawtucket man who went missing last June.

Police said the medical examiner positively identified the remains as Felix Colon earlier this week.

Colon, 58, went missing on June 16, 2019. He was last seen leaving his home on Heaton Street. At the time, police said Colon rarely left home on his own, but when he did, he usually returned within an hour.

Colon’s remains were found by a group of ACI inmates who were picking up litter near Exit 25 on I-95 North back in February. Police said investigators found clothing at the scene that matched the clothing Colon was last seen wearing.

Police said earlier in the week, the Medical Examiner’s Office was able to match “unique skeletal characteristics” to positively identify the remains as Colon’s.

His cause of death is undetermined at this time.