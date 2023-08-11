PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — If you live in Pawtucket, you may be eligible for an exclusive DoorDash gift card.

Pawtucket is one of 18 cities across the country teaming up with the food delivery app. The city received $17,500 in DoorDash community credits to put on those gift cards.

The joint initiative is called “Deliver Good to Your Neighborhood” and the goal is to make sure people involved in one or more of the city’s youth-centered organizations have access to food.

“We acknowledge that during the summer months, the youth throughout our community are not receiving the two meals they would receive throughout the school year,” city officials wrote. “We hope this gesture grants opportunities for students to purchase school necessities, meals, etc. to help with food insecurity among our community’s youth and give back to the future of our city.”

“It’s going to have a positive impact,” Mayor Don Grebien said. “We’ve been doing a working partnership with the non-violence institute knowing how important that is to have some of the street workers and the summer youth program and tying in.”

To sign up or find out if you’re eligible, check out the sign-up form.