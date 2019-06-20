Hoping to end impaired driving, daughter shares story of pain, loss

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Twenty years after losing her mother and friend to an impaired driver, a local woman is sharing her story in hopes it will inspire people to make the right decision when getting behind the wheel.

Rebecca White tearfully recounted the night her mother and friend were killed. The three of them were driving on Route 4 in 1999 when their car was hit by a drunk driver.

Rebecca was the only survivor.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about my mother and Katie and what my life would be like with them here,” said Rebecca White.

The speech was part of a town hall hosted by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation and was part of the state’s ongoing “Ripple Effect” anti-drunk driving campaign.

Target 12 Investigator Tim White was among the participants, and spoke about covering drunk driving from a reporter’s view.

Rebecca said everyone can save a life with courage.

“Everyone has the opportunity to take the keys from someone impaired. It’s hard to do that and I understand. Everyone has been in that situation at a party, at a work event, where someone had been drinking too much. But you need to have the courage to take the keys because even though it’s hard, it’s worse if someone’s life is lost on the roadways in Rhode Island,” Rebecca said. “Learn from other’s mistakes. Don’t do it. It’s wrong and it could ruin your life or others.”