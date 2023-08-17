LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — HopeHealth is phasing out its visiting nurse services and closing its Lincoln office next month, 12 News has learned.

The last day of home care services for current patients will be Sept. 18, according to the company. HopeHealth Visiting Nurse in Lincoln will officially shutter on Sept. 30.

The company announced last month that it would begin phasing out its home care services statewide. HopeHealth has also stopped accepting new home care patients.

HopeHealth President and CEO Diana Franchitto said it was a difficult decision that was not made lightly.

“The decision to phase out our visiting nurse program is driven by a number of factors, including the nursing shortage, which was made worse by the pandemic, combined with the difficult economic healthcare landscape and significantly higher cost of care,” she said. “We care deeply for our visiting nurse employees and appreciate their ongoing commitment to patient care and our organization.”

“I sincerely hope that many will choose to stay employed with HopeHealth, either with our hospice and palliative care organization or with Community VNA in Massachusetts,” she continued.

The change in services won’t impact the 11,000 patients currently receiving hospice or palliative care, according to the company.

HopeHealth patients who need help transferring their care to another visiting nurse service should call Meghan Areson at (401) 769-5670.