Homicide investigation underway after Woonsocket shooting victim dies

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The 33-year-old man who was shot in Woonsocket on Wednesday has died from his injuries, police said.

Deputy Chief Michael Lemoine identified the victim Thursday as Percy Standifer of Woonsocket.

Officers responding to Logee Street just after midnight found Standifer behind a nearby address suffering from a gunshot wound.

Standifer was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and underwent emergency surgery before he later died.

Police say no one else was injured and no arrests have been made.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.