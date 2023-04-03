PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The last six people living under two I-95 overpasses in Pawtucket have been brought by the state to nearby shelters, 12 News has learned.

Monday was the deadline for the homeless individuals to move after the city and state provided them with an order 10 days ago.

A city spokesperson tells 12 News they’re working with R.I. Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor’s office, which is providing outreach social workers and housing advocates to ensure a smooth transition.

All of the individuals have cooperated and moved peacefully. Now the city and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation are working to clear the encampments.

“Some may argue it could have been done quicker,” Gov. Dan McKee said. “I think we had to make sure there was transition strategies in terms of shelter and places that they could transition to.”

McKee said it’s a safety issue for people to be living outside, especially on the side of a highway. He said a shelter is a better solution than the barriers that were previously placed under the bridge.

“We’re very pleased that we’re moving on and the individuals are being guided in a way that they should be in better shape than they were at that point in time,” McKee said.

As a result of this, the city and state have worked together to establish a new center on Main Street to help those experiencing homelessness.