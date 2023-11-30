PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The remains of a Pawtucket man who died while serving in World War II were finally laid to rest Thursday morning.

U.S. Army Air Force Pfc. Henry McConnell, 28, was among the thousands of servicemembers taken prisoner following the surrender of the Bataan peninsula to the Japanese in April 1942.

Henry McConnell (Courtesy: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

Historical records indicate that McConnell passed away nearly three months after being captured and was buried with other prisoners in a communal grave.

McConnell’s remains were formally accounted for on July 27 — more than 75 years after his death.

Charlene Primo, McConnell’s niece, tells 12 News her late father spent the remainder of his life searching for his brother.

Primo said her dad even traveled to the Philippines in hopes of finding McConnell.

“I wish my father was here to see all of his work accomplished,” she said during McConnell’s burial at Mount Saint Mary Cemetery. “I never thought it would happen in a million years. He’s home.”

Though she never met McConnell, she is relieved that he’s back where he belongs — on American soil.

“It’s finally over,” she said. “My father’s job is done. He promised to find his brother years ago and he kept his promise.”