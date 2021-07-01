One hospitalized after heavy flames destroy North Smithfield home

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A three-alarm fire broke out at a home in North Smithfield early Thursday morning.

Crews from several communities responding to Old Pound Hill Road around 4 a.m. found the home fully engulfed in flames.

A man was pulled from the home and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Fire Chief David Chartier.

Two other people were able to escape on their own and one was brought to the hospital to be evaluated.

According to Chartier, crews struggled to get water to the home and at one point there were 40 firefighters working to get the fire under control.

“We had a really big water issue like I said. This is a remote area of town that doesn’t have access to water so we had to bring in tankers, that was a really big challenge for us, and you can see it’s a small road. Access issues, the house is set back off the street, so we had a lot of challenges here,” Chartier told 12 News.

Chartier adds this is a single-family home but there are multiple structures on the property.

It was a scary morning for those who live in the area.

“I smelled smoke and called 911. Got up and looked out the window and the whole sky was lit up. At that point there were already massive clouds of debris coming out,” Don Weeden explained. “Called 911 they were already notified and they went around and got everybody up. Make sure everybody was ready to go if we needed to evacuate.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.