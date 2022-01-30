1 dead, multiple injured in Pawtucket apartment complex fire

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a deadly fire broke out inside an apartment complex in Pawtucket Sunday afternoon, according to Mayor Donald Grebien.

Firefighters responded to Coats Manor on Lonsdale Avenue around 2 p.m. for a fire on the first floor.

Residents told 12 News, they heard fire alarms going off and saw smoke filling the hallway.

“I say mom we have to leave we have to leave this is getting serious,” Alcinda Mirnda said. Her 86-year-old mother lives on the fifth floor.

“When we get to the stairs, it was dark it was smoking,” Mirnda said.

One person has died, according to fire officials, and around six to seven other residents were injured.

“It started off in one unit, spread to the hallways and maybe an adjacent unit. We’re not sure yet,” Battalion Chief William Conroy said.

At the time of the fire, officials said around thirty people were displaced. Since then, some residents have been allowed to return to their homes, while others are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The apartment where the fire started is now boarded up and the investigation continues.