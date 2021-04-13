‘He didn’t die alone’: Family of crash victim searching for nurse who stopped to help

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The family of a Providence man who was killed after crashing his truck into a tree late last month is searching for the person who comforted him during his final moments.

John Betters, 62, was driving on I-95 North in Pawtucket when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed off the side of the roadway. He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Kristen Smith, John’s youngest daughter, tells 12 News they later learned a nurse stopped at the scene of the crash and stayed with their father until first responders arrived.

Smith said she and her siblings want to thank the woman who went above and beyond to help their father.

“This is something that he would have wanted us to do,” Smith said. “We just want to say ‘thank you’ from the bottom of our hearts, and personally, I think we would all want to be able to send her flowers or meet her in person. I think there are a couple of questions that she could give us answers to.”

Jamie and Kristen are among John’s seven children. He also has 21 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Jamie Betters, John’s son, said his father was a family man.

“He taught me everything I know and I’m lost without him,” Jamie said. “There are no words that can make me feel better knowing that he’s gone … he was a good man.”

John’s funeral was held just last week, and while they’re still grieving, his children are full of gratitude for the woman who stopped to help their dad.

“She went beyond expectations to be there with my father,” Jamie said. “He didn’t die alone, he had somebody by his side.”

12 News is hoping to put the woman who stopped to help John last month in touch with his family. Anyone who believes they know her is asked to email ReportIt!