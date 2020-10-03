Group urges Maine Senator to keep promise opposing Supreme Court nomination

FILE – In this March 14, 2019 file photo, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, smiles at the Capitol in Washington, after the Senate passed a resolution to terminate President Trump’s declaration of an emergency at the Southern border. Maine’s Democrat Speaker of the House Sara Gideon announced Monday, June 24, 2019, that she will challenge longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in the 2020 election. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A local organization is driving to Maine, urging Republican Sen. Susan Collins to keep her promise that she’ll vote against any of President Donald Trump’s picks for the Supreme Court vacancy if the vote occurs before Election Day.

Activists for The Womxn Project left Pawtucket on Saturday morning and drove to Deering Oaks Park in Portland before to Collins’ district office for a masked, socially distant gathering.

“We called on a lot of different organizations around New England and we invited folks to join us to descend on Sen. Collins’ office and just say that we’ve had enough we want to see her truly vote in the way of the people which she said she would do in the past,” said supporter Jocelyn Foye.

Late last month, Collins told reporters she’ll vote “no” because of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s refusal to consider a Supreme Court nomination by President Barack Obama when Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016.

That was nine months before that year’s presidential election. McConnell said then that the voters should decide which president should make a nomination. This time, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died 46 days before Election Day.

Collins said that the Senate should now follow “the same set of rules.”