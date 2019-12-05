Grief counselors on standby after girl, 17, fatally shot in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket’s police chief said grief counselors will be on standby after a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in the city Wednesday night.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates tells Eyewitness News the girl – who has not yet been publically identified – was not an active student at Woonsocket High School but was known in the district.

The chief said the teen was sitting in an SUV on Village Road, near the Plaza Village apartment complex, around 10 p.m. when someone approached the vehicle and shot her.

As the girl tried to drive away, Oates said she ended up hitting six to 10 parked cars. She was rushed to Landmark Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Oates said two other people – a 21-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy – were in the SUV with the victim. While the relationship between the three is unclear, Oates said the other two were not hurt.

He said the SUV belongs to one of the passengers and not the victim.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.