Grand jury indicts Woonsocket man for January murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A statewide grand jury indicted a Woonsocket man Monday on a charge of murder in the death of a man who was shot in the back in January.

The jury members returned a true bill for Claude Holland, 26, to face trial on one count each of murder, discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence resulting in death, carrying a pistol without a license, and possession of a firearm after a conviction of a crime of violence, according to the office of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

The victim, Christopher Archambault, 40, was found lying on the ground near Elbow and East School Streets on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 13, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. Police said he was paralyzed from the waist down as a result; he later died on May 16. His father, Gregory Archambault, said his son was getting close to moving out of a rehabilitation center when he got a blood clot in his leg.

Holland is due to be arraigned Friday, August 2, at Providence County Superior Court.

When charging him with homicide, police hadn’t indicated a possible motive Holland could have had for killing Archambault but said the two knew each other through drugs.