Gov. Raimondo to host roundtable discussion on vaping

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) – Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to host a roundtable discussion with students at Central Falls High School on the dangers associated with vaping Wednesday afternoon.

Raimondo ordered a temporary ban on flavored E-cigarette products, calling it a “health crisis for children.”

According to Raimondo’s communications office, the governor is scheduled to visit Central Falls high school at 12:30 p.m.

Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said the executive order enforced emergency regulations for 120 days and also has an optional extension of an additional two months or 60 days if necessary.

Spokesperson for Rhode Island Department of Health told Eyewitness News Tuesday why vaping-related illnesses have not been reported in Rhode Island.

“If we get a reported case, we do some outreach. We have healthcare providers here, who do some of that follow-up with patients to learn a little bit more about their patient history,” Joseph Wendelken said.

In Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker enforced a stricter 120-day ban on the sale of all vaping products.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control, 805 lung injury cases have been reported in 46 states and one U.S. territory. The CDC data also shows 12 confirmed deaths in connection to vaping have been reported in 10 states.