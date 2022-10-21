WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a reported bomb threat caused Woonsocket High School to go into lockdown Friday.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates told 12 News a female juvenile was taken into custody for further questioning and charging.

This is the second interruption of school in as many days. Both the high school and Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center were closed Thursday due to what was said to be a “pipe failure.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.