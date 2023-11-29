PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The future of the Pawtucket City Hall tower remains uncertain as councilors consider the rising cost of the renovations that the historic landmark desperately needs.

The Art Deco-style building was constructed in the mid-1930s and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.

The building, which boasts a 209-foot-tall decorative tower, is in dire need of repairs. The tower itself has been plagued by leaks for years, forcing city workers to create a makeshift drainage system of hoses and buckets that have to be dumped out each time it rains.

But with a potential price tag of up to $100 million, the Pawtucket City Council is questioning whether the investment is worth it.

An assessment of the building estimates that it will cost upwards of $22 million to renovate and replace the tower alone, according to councilman Mark Wildenhain.

While Wildenhain agrees that the building’s deficiencies need to be addressed, he’s concerned about the cost.

“It just doesn’t make any sense anymore,” he said.

Pawtucket voters approved a $5-million bond to repair the tower back in 2016, but the city put those plans on hold upon realizing that it wouldn’t be enough to cover the cost.

While he understands and appreciates the historic significance of the tower, Wildenhain believes the city should shift its focus to making sure Pawtucket City Hall itself is operational.

“There are some people who want to save the tower at any cost,” Wildenhain said. “But there are other people who want to knock it down and just have a building that’s functional and safe.”

If the city moves forward with renovating the building, Wildenhain said the next step would to find a place that can effectively house city government until construction is completed.