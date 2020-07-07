Future of McCoy Stadium depends on results of feasibility study

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A study to determine the suitability for McCoy Stadium is set to begin this month as the Pawtucket Red Sox prepare to move to Worcester.

The study is expected to be completed in August, Mayor Donald Grebien and the Pawtucket City Council announced Tuesday.

“We have a number of potential options and need to have more clarity from the analysis on what can and can’t be done,” Grebien said. “We will be able to move forward looking at all of the possibilities.”

Commerce RI awarded Pawtucket a Site Readiness grant of up to $60,000 to perform the geotechnical study, including ground borings, which will be conducted by Fuss and O’Neill.

The state and city currently have ownership of the stadium and land.

The PawSox abruptly ended their time at McCoy after Minor League Baseball (MiLB) canceled its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This would have been the PawSox’ 50th anniversary season.