SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A furniture store in Lincoln that burned down a few months ago, has reopened in a new location.

Knock On Wood Furniture opened this morning on Douglas Pike in Smithfield, about 20 minutes away from where it was previously located.

The store in Lincoln caught fire on December 1. The damage was so extensive the building had to be demolished.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.