Funeral homes will no longer have to limit the number people attending services

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ When Rhode Island lifts its restrictions on businesses Friday, the state will also be lifting the burdens many have felt since the pandemic began last year.

Those burdens have been especially hard to bear for funeral homes, which have been forced to limit the number of people allowed at services.

Director of Menard-Lacouture Funeral Homes Craig Lacouture said it’s been difficult trying to explain the ceremony restrictions to grieving families.

“When someone passes away, people want to hear from the funeral home what they can do for them,” he said. “One of the last things people want to hear is what they can’t do.”

That’s why he’s relieved Rhode Island is lifting capacity restrictions and social distancing mandates for businesses statewide.

“Being together, I know very much, it’s not something any of us will ever take for granted again,” Lacouture said.

While Lacorture is happy to see the state’s economy opening back up again, he said nothing beats seeing everyone back together, especially during a time of mourning.

“I think the last year really underscores the need that we are all human, and we all need to have that gathering,” he said.

Gov. Dan McKee also dropped the mask mandate for fully vaccinated Rhode Islanders earlier this week. He said these changes were made possible by the downward-trending public health data and rising vaccination rates.

“It’s safe for people who are fully vaccinated, and we want to keep on emphasizing that,” he said. “The vaccinations are what allow us to reopen.”

While businesses and services will be allowed loosen their restrictions right away, McKee said some may implement the changes gradually and asked that Rhode Islanders respect that.

“Let’s have courtesy and understand that just as it was getting used to wearing the masks over the last year, certainly some people were more comfortable sooner than others, it’s going to be the same thing in reverse,” he said. “It’s going to be a transition, and so, let’s respect people during that transition.”