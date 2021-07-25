Fundraiser held to benefit cold case task force

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — In November of 2018 Pawtucket police launched the cold case task force to try and solve unsolved murders in Rhode Island.

Detectives used a deck of playing cards to generate new leads in the states toughest investigations, each card shining a spotlight on a different investigation.

On Sunday, dozens came out to raise money and remember the life of one of the faces of one of those cards, Lauren Morris.

#ICYMI A fundraiser was held in Pawtucket today to help raise money for 'Cold Case Rhode Island', the task force responsible for trying to solve unsolved murders in the state. An event organized by Patrice Morris, the sister of Lauren Morris who was killed in 1988. pic.twitter.com/EreUJWat5Y — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) July 25, 2021

Lauren Morris was just 18 years old when she was murdered in 1988 and now friends and loved ones again hosted the fundraiser to help get justice for Lauren and others.

Community members like Rosetta DeLuca came out to the Boulevard Grille & Cigar Lounge on Sunday to remember a life lost too soon.

“Lauren was a free spirit, energetic, the best person I ever had in my life,” said DeLuca.

Rosetta was just 17 years old when Morris was murdered and she says that “it was heartbreaking, it was the first loss I’d ever dealt with, she was my best friend.”

DeLuca says that she still thinks of her best friend everyday, even referencing her in the deck of cards. “She’s the 10 of hearts, she has a big heart, she had a big heart, and she still does,” said DeLuca.

Lauren’s sister Patrice Morris started this fundraiser last year and she says, “It gives us hope and faith that something will happen it’s been 33 years, it’s been a long time.”.

She says she started the fundraiser to help benefit Cold Case Rhode Island, the task force trying to solve unsolved murders across the state.

“We have every intention of promoting this and raising money, even if it’s not for our family, we feel that if anyone else’s family can get resolve that’s all I need from this,” said Morris.

For those on the task force like Pete Sweet, they just hope to help bring closure to these families and their loved ones.

“We want to bring every case to a close and hold those accountable that committed these horrific crimes,” Sweet said.