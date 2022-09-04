PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A car wash was held Sunday to raise money for the family of Maria Cadenas, who died last month after helping her two grandsons escape from a fire in Pawtucket.

12 News was at the fundraiser and spoke to the Executive Director of the group who organized the event.

“All this happens in a moment’s notice to help families all over Rhode Island, Mass and Connecticut…” said Tom Brown, Executive Director of After Fire Victims Outreach, “that’s our area, we help people as much as we can, this is what we do.”

Brown said the goal for the day was to raise $2,000, which will go to the two boys who were saved in the fire. He also said the money raised will go toward any leftover burial expenses that their last fundraiser was not able to cover.

A GoFundMe page has also been started to help raise money for the family. So far, it has raised more than $12,000.