PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A fundraiser was held on Sunday for a grandmother who died earlier this month while saving her two grandsons from their burning home.

On Wednesday morning, Aug. 10, a fire broke out at a home on Ballston Avenue in Pawtucket

The victim, later identified as 71-year-old Maria Cadenas, was injured while helping the two boys escape the flames. She died two days later.

“After Fire Victims Outreach”, a non-profit, volunteer group, held a fundraiser for her at the corner of Broadway and Central Avenue.

Todd Brown, the Executive Director of AFVO, says the organization helps families get back on their feet after house fires, and many of the members are former or current first responders.

Brown said Cadenas’ family reached out to him for help with funeral and burial expenses, as there was no life insurance in the grandmother’s name.

“The community, so far, has been very, very supportive of us, the donations are coming out left and right,” he said.

“It’s not a pleasant world we live in right now, a lot going on in the world, and to see everybody come together to help a family in need is very nice. Everything is going to be taken care of, we’ve been supporting the family through this and we’ll continue to support them after this.”

Brown said their goal was to raise $4,000 to 5,000 for the family today.