CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Frank the Frenchie has always been described as a “tough guy,” according to his owner Amy McCormick.

In fact, the little dog survived what his family believes was a bobcat attack last week.

McCormick tells 12 News she let Frank and her other two dogs out to go to the bathroom around 8:30 p.m. that night.

“They all kind of were barking,” she explained.

From left, Frank, Varley and Jackie. (Leah Crowley/ WPRI-TV)

McCormick went outside to see what was going on and said she heard growling noises.

“Varley came back, Jackie came back and Frank came back,” she said. “But Frank had a lot of wounds and was bleeding.”

McCormick told her daughter Elizabeth Werner about the attack, who rushed home to take Frank to the vet.

“He had to get at least four or five staples, Werner said. “He has about seven or eight puncture wounds.”

Frank was back to himself a couple of days later, completely unfazed by his brush with whatever wild animal attacked him in the backyard.

“This is nothing for Frank,” McCormick said. “He wants more, he keeps going back over there, looking for [the animal], sniffing around.”

A bobcat walks past a Cumberland trail camera in November 2023. (Courtesy: Mike Preston)

The family’s neighbors said they spotted a bobcat in the neighborhood recently. There was also a bobcat sighting in Cumberland back in November.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) said bobcats usually keep to themselves.

“It was an unfortunate meeting,” Amy said. “The bobcat just happened to be walking in our yard at the time the dogs went out. I don’t have any ill will towards a wild animal.”

The DEM said there are multiple things you should do to avoid any bobcat interactions:

Do not leave pets outside unattended, even for a short amount of time

Keep dogs on a leash

Fully secure outdoor pet enclosures

Do not feed your pets outside

Make sure all dogs and cats are vaccinated against rabies and up to date on their shots

Pet owners should also report any suspected contact between pets and wildlife to their local animal control officer, veterinarian and the DEM.

Sharing sightings of wild animals with the DEM can also help them better understand Rhode Island’s wildlife populations. Wildlife sightings can be reported online.

Frank and his four-legged siblings are no longer allowed outside at night without a leash, according to McCormick, who said she’s making sure he doesn’t get the rematch he keeps looking for.