Four students charged after making threats to Woonsocket school

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Four Woonsocket High School students are facing charges after allegedly calling the school and making threats.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates tells Eyewitness News the school received a call around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

He said the caller mentioned a school shooting, and as a result, the school was placed on lockdown while the threat was investigated.

Oates said detectives learned four juveniles — who are students at the school — were responsible for the phone call. No weapons were found inside the school and the threat was deemed uncredible.

The students have been charged with conspiracy and disorderly conduct.

The lockdown was lifted after about an hour and a half.

